Here’s the Star-Studded Tracklist for DJ Spinall’s forthcoming Album “Grace”

After the successful release of his lead single “Sere” faeturing Fireboy DML, multiple award-winning Disc Jockey and producer DJ Spinall releases the track-list of his highly anticipated fifth studio album “Grace“, set to be released on December 11.

DJ Spinall’s command in the Afrobeat sphere is ever so prominent and continues to expand, “Grace” is meant to be a simultaneous moment of pause, reflection and celebration. This moment is about taking note of the prolific journey between 2015 when DJ Spinall released his first studio album and now, five years later. “Grace” will create a uniting force for all music lovers, transcending cultural lines and borders. It will not only provide that distinctive sound that his fans know and love, but will also display Spinall’s music production prowess and all round growth

The star-studded album features a host of amazing artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Niniola, Reminisce, Fireboy DML, Wurld, Oxlade, Ycee, Omah Lay, Boj, Bella Shmurda, Minz, Shaybo, Crayon, Kranium, Benji Flow, Tobi Abbey and Ghanaian artists R2bees and King Promise.

See the full tracklist below: