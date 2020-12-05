V Bank celebrates its Endorsement Extension with Don Jazzy for another Year 🎉

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s leading digital bank, V Bank, has announced an extension of its brand engagement with Mavin Records CEO and digital influencer, Don Jazzy.
At an evening of good food, laughter, games, and music in Lagos, the bank executives presented a V-branded hoodie to the renowned producer as a symbol of the one-year contract with V. The ceremony which coincided with the influencer’s 38th birthday was witnessed by select fans who are also clients of the bank, as well as the ambassador’s father.

According to the Senior Product Manager of V bank, Ebere Ahaotu, “tonight we celebrate the birth and heart of a great man. We have worked with Mavin Records since we launched in March and they have shown nothing short of professionalism in our dealings. When you build a product that truly solves problems, and then finds a genuinely lovable individual to complement it, the effect of that combination is amazing. In nine months, we have onboarded more than 250,000 individuals and corporates on our banking app. We are excited about the new year.”

In a keenly contested competition of sorts, the producer had selected 10 fans from his social media pages to celebrate his special day with. While he presented each of them with gifts for coming, some also had birthday gifts for the celebrity.

I’m humbled to have celebrated this evening with the great minds at V Bank. I don’t take for granted the feeling of belonging to something so phenomenal in the wake of digital banking in Nigeria. It means so much to me spending a new phase of my life with a partner that effortlessly shares my vision to financially empower digital natives,” Don Jazzy said.

V bank is an end-to-end virtual bank focused on providing a simple, quick, convenient, secure, and seamless banking experience with zero transfer and SMS notification charges.

The app is available on android and iOS stores.

