#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Here are Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo, CEO of AugustSecrets’s Major Tips to Business Sustainability

See Highlights from Jobberman's Webinar tagged Networking, Job Hunting & getting Hired remotely

Alabi Bisola: 21st Century Woman and the Tech Industry

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

To tackle Unemployment in Nigeria, Jobberman aims to provide Unlimited Job opportunities for Youths

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From Nursing a Personal Pain to Providing Nutritional Solutions to Families, Meet Toyin Onigbanjo - CEO, AugustSecrets

Olufemi Samuel Aiki of Foodlocker is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz, shares 2 Major Tips that Will Turn Your Business Around

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory focuses on not just business and success stories, but also on letting you in on tips and lessons involved in building one.

From growing her business from an idea into impacting thousands of children across Africa, Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo, CEO of August Secrets has 3 major tips to help in growing a sustainable business.

They are:

1. Empathy: Find the need first and focus on impacting before making financial requests for your services.
2. Always Ask for Help: Take advantage of platforms that will give you more knowledge and don’t be ashamed to ask people who have more experience in your interest.
3. Prepare for Challenges: Every business has its ‘bad days’.
As an entrepreneur, stay encouraged, and rather than panic, work towards finding solutions.

These tips have helped Toyin Onigbanjo sustain a delicate business as a child nutritionist and it will be essential to help you grow your business.

