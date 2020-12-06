FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Here are Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo, CEO of AugustSecrets’s Major Tips to Business Sustainability

The #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory focuses on not just business and success stories, but also on letting you in on tips and lessons involved in building one.

From growing her business from an idea into impacting thousands of children across Africa, Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo, CEO of August Secrets has 3 major tips to help in growing a sustainable business.

They are:

1. Empathy: Find the need first and focus on impacting before making financial requests for your services.

2. Always Ask for Help: Take advantage of platforms that will give you more knowledge and don’t be ashamed to ask people who have more experience in your interest.

3. Prepare for Challenges: Every business has its ‘bad days’.

As an entrepreneur, stay encouraged, and rather than panic, work towards finding solutions.

These tips have helped Toyin Onigbanjo sustain a delicate business as a child nutritionist and it will be essential to help you grow your business.

For more, watch video here