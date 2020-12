Fast-rising singer Harvest UGO serves up a sweet blend of afrobeat, high life, RnB, and jazz music to give you a great experience of afro-fusion with his electrifying single titled “Tori“.

The Ibiga produced track is dedicated to all #EndSARS victims and all earnings from the song will be donated to Henry Onyeka Nwankwo, a victim of police brutality who was shot in 2017 and has been bed reading since then.

Listen to the track below: