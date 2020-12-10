Meet the Hosts for the #14thHeadies, Nancy Isime & Bovi

The Headies Awards has officially announced Tv personality and actress Nancy Isime and Bovi as hosts for the 2021 award ceremony.

Comedian, Bovi and Nancy Isime to Host The 14th Headies Award Ace comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma simply known as Bovi, and actress Nancy Isime will be your host at the 14th Headies Awards holding in January 2021. Bovi who is known for his impeccable, spontaneous, witty, and audience engaging comedy will be hosting the Award for a record breaking fourth time while Nancy will be the first female to be hosting the event for the second time concurrently.

Photo Credit: @the_headies