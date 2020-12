Music sensation Jodie has returned with a newly released 4-track EP titled “Songs of Truth“.

This is coming after her 2012 album “African Woman” which housed songs like “Sugar Coconut“, “Under The Mango Tree“, “Akpona Igbunu” and “I Lost My Mind” among others.

Stream “Songs Of Truth” below:

All Of My Days

Download

Goodness Of The Lord

Download

Psalm 27

Download

Seasons

Download