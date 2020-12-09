Read Davido’s heartfelt Tribute to his Personal Bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan 💔

Davido‘s personal bodyguard Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan also known as TeejayDMW reportedly passed away on Tuesday 8, December 2020 and the Afrobeats superstar took to his official page to express his feelings in a profound tribute.

Here’s what the singer had to say:

Please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone ? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times .. all the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car … no matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me … to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem .. every time ‘david don’t worry I’ll use my card ‘ .. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you .. I wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG”

Photo Credit: @davido