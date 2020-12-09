Eniola Badmus isn’t Here for Body Shamers & Cyber Bullies

Body shaming is one menace our society still has to get rid of. Every now and then, people get trolled for being too big, too slim, too tall, too short and for just being comfortable in their own skin.

Well, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has a message for body shamers. She shared a series of posts on her Instagram page which read: “The bully about being a plus size is huge. Y’all are the reason why a lot of people go into depression & so quick to put up RIP on their pictures.”

“Members of the public, do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I no steal your meat,” Eniola added.

Read the full message below:

Photo Credit: @eniola_badmus