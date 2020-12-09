Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Eniola Badmus isn’t Here for Body Shamers & Cyber Bullies

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

#OmoGhettoTheSaga: This "Askamaya Anthem" by Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas will Make You Beam

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lisa makes a Life-Changing Decision on Episode 3 of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Watch Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo's Series "Sisi"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Another Kunle Afolayan Magic is Coming & It's Star-Studded | Get the Scoop

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Abimbola Craig is Bringing an Original Ndani Series "Game On" to Your Screens | Here's Your First Look

Events Nollywood

Everyone Came Looking their Most for the Premiere of "Quam's Money"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong's "Unroyal Majesty" starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of Neptune3’s "Table for Two: a Series of First Dates"

Nollywood

"Mama I love you; I miss you" - Osas Ighodaro’s Heartfelt Tribute One Month after Losing Her Mum

Nollywood

Eniola Badmus isn’t Here for Body Shamers & Cyber Bullies

BellaNaija.com

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Body shaming is one menace our society still has to get rid of. Every now and then, people get trolled for being too big, too slim, too tall, too short and for just being comfortable in their own skin.

Well, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has a message for body shamers. She shared a series of posts on her Instagram page which read: “The bully about being a plus size is huge. Y’all are the reason why a lot of people go into depression & so quick to put up RIP on their pictures.”

“Members of the public, do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I no steal your meat,” Eniola added.

Read the full message below:

Photo Credit: @eniola_badmus

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: Joan Learned About the Things that Matter in 2020

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Hypertension

Lee Ada’Eze: No Be by Twitter, People Need to Go Out & Vote!

#BN2020Epilogues: The Death of E’s Fiancé Broke Her in 2020

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?
Advertisement
css.php