Mr Eazi wants Fans to Buy Shares of His Yet-To-Be-Released Music

A few months ago, Mr Eazi launched a $20m Africa Music Fund (AMF) for existing and emerging artists in Africa. He told CNN that, through the AMF, he aims to create a new funding model for the music business on the continent.

He has always been an advocate for African equity participation in the African music ecosystem.

Now, the award-winning star is proposing something new and unprecedented in the Nigerian and African music industry. Have you been looking to buy shares on your favourite songs and own equity on the song? Then, this plan is for you.

Some hours ago, he announced plans to sell shares of his music to fans via a series of tweets—an earn-as-you-stream system.

According to him, the reason for this innovative move is that he has consistently been in the top five of Africa’s most-streamed artistes since 2016, therefore, he wants fans to partake in his success. He wants you, his fan, to buy shares of his music, and as a result of this, his music would be streamed more, thus becoming global hits. He then gets more streaming revenue and you, his fan, get a return on investment.

Therefore, a 1% purchase of his song gets you 1% of whatever the song produces.

See his tweets:

Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $ some goes back to You!!! — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 9, 2020

Imagine you had a % of my last song with Nicki or my new single “LENTO “ with Jbalvin!!! As u stream u make it a hit, some of the $ comes to you! But most importantly you are a true part of the Global Smash Hit you helped create — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 9, 2020

Ok guys Hit this Link https://t.co/9gmW7FCVS3 to Register your interest in Getting Equity in my next Release. By doing this you will be 1st in line to sign up once we launch. Let’s get it!! The growth of African Music must benefit us all, from the creators to the Fans!! — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 9, 2020

Genius right?