Anticipated Movie, 'Quam's Money' to host Star Studded Premiere in 4 Different Locations at the Same Time | December 6th

Call to Entry: Here's your Opportunity to get empowered in Dr Caise's 2-day Live Course on Personal Finance | Dec 6th -13th

#GOtvxLaycon: Abeokuta welcomed Laycon with hearty Cheers and we have Photos

FirstBank launches the new Contactless FastTrack ATM - an Innovation necessary for these Times

The 2nd Edition of the DVT Business Summit & Skills Conference is here | Dec 1st -4th

2face Idibia, Niniola & Bella Shmurda set to perform at the Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From Nursing a Personal Pain to Providing Nutritional Solutions to Families, Meet Toyin Onigbanjo - CEO, AugustSecrets

Stargirl Erica brought #RadlerMoments to Megalectrics and Soundcity

Ideh Chukwuma Innocent a.k.a OneSoul to commence Production on his New Project tagged 'Igbinogun' in 2020

LeonardoBySujimoto: The Banana Island Property reserved for the Vital few 

BellaNaija.com

Published

53 mins ago

 on

The star-studded premiere of the much talked about blockbuster, ‘Quam’s Money,’ is set to take place on December 6th, 2020 at 4 different locations around Nigeria at the same time.

The Inkblot Productions, Filmone Entertainment, and House 21 movie will be screened at all 4 locations for select audiences consisting of the movie’s cast — Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Michelle Dede, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Jemima Osunde, and many other Nigerian entertainment industry A-listers.

Quam’s Money’ is an action-comedy which follows the character of Quam aka Sweet Boy Q, a security-guard-turned-millionaire, who does everything to get his money back after losing N500 million to a group of fraudsters in a phoney business deal. It is the sequel to the 2018 hit movie ‘New Money,’ and sees Falz reprise his role from the first movie, this time as the lead character. It is directed by Kayode Kasum (Sugar Rush) and written by Chinaza Onuzo (Up North)

‘Quam’s Money’ will be available for public viewing in cinemas across Nigeria from December 11th, 2020.

