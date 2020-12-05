Connect with us

Eventful has launched a new Event Business for Hip and woke Millennials

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Eventful is excited to announce the launch of a new business  – Eventful Plus. Eventful Plus is the newest events arm of Eventful, the pioneer, and one of the top events management and consultancy companies in Nigeria with 18 years of events experience and business existence.

Eventful Plus promises a new wave of innovation and disruption in the millennial event experience across weddings, socials, and curated events. Made by millennials for millennials and the younger generation.

Eventful Plus recently launched to help bring all the great millennial and  Gen Z  event and celebration ideas into reality without breaking the bank! Eventful Plus will also be hosting a monthly talk show on topical issues that affect millennials. More information to come.

Find out more and follow on social media-@eventfulplusng.

 Cheers to all millennials doing amazing things in their spaces

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.
