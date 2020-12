Universal Music Group act, Tekno has dropped the tracklist for his debut album, “Old Romance“, scheduled for release on December 10.

The album which houses 14 tracks has been teased for a while now, and it seems 2020 is finally the year the music star will drop it.

It’s no doubt that he has been heavy with hits, especially from 2016 to up until this moment.

We really can’t wait to listen to the magic he’s been cooking up.