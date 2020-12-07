Seyi Law and Wife Stacy Have Welcomed a Baby Girl

Comedian Seyi Law and his wife Stacy Aletile have welcomed their second child, a baby girl

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 6, 2020, where he announced the big news.

In one of the post, he wrote:

To HIM whom all men shall bow, be all the glory.

Blessed be the name of the Lord.

We welcomed our new baby GIRL.

Mother, Child, Tiwa and Daddy are doing well.

He also went on to reveal the name of his daughter.

According to Yoruba culture, she came on a Sunday and she can be called ABOSEDE and close to festive period, you can Abodunde, Abiodun or Abodunrin, but for Birth Certificate sake: TIFEOLUWA MUNACHI LAURETTA ALETILE is her name. 6/12/2020.

Congratulations to the new parents.

Photo Credit: seyilaw