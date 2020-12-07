Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Seyi Law and Wife Stacy Have Welcomed a Baby Girl

Music Scoop

Here's the Tracklist for Tekno's Debut Album "Old Romance"

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

All The Photos You Should See from Adenike Oyetunde & Lawal Sherif’s Wedding

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido Is Pulling Up to His Driver's Wedding as the Best Man

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Nominated for 2020 UEFA Women’s Team of the Year

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Cardi B Is Breathtaking On Billboard’s Woman Of The Year Issue 😍

BN TV Scoop

5 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko in His Interview with BBC Igbo

Music Scoop

Boity's debut EP "4436" is Coming

Scoop

Linda Ikeji is Living the Life of her Dreams! Check Out Her New Whip

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Okojies Are Giving Us The Cutest Matching Family Moments 

Scoop

Seyi Law and Wife Stacy Have Welcomed a Baby Girl

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Comedian Seyi Law and his wife Stacy Aletile have welcomed their second child, a baby girl

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 6, 2020, where he announced the big news.

In one of the post, he wrote:

To HIM whom all men shall bow, be all the glory.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.
We welcomed our new baby GIRL.
Mother, Child, Tiwa and Daddy are doing well.

He also went on to reveal the name of his daughter.

According to Yoruba culture, she came on a Sunday and she can be called ABOSEDE and close to festive period, you can Abodunde, Abiodun or Abodunrin, but for Birth Certificate sake:

TIFEOLUWA MUNACHI LAURETTA ALETILE is her name. 6/12/2020.

Congratulations to the new parents.

Photo Credit: seyilaw

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 taught Adebimpe to Accept Life as it Comes

From Uganda to Ethiopia, Here’s What’s Been Happening in Africa

Alabi Bisola: 21st Century Woman and the Tech Industry

Go Out and Vote oo

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?
Advertisement
css.php