Yup, Maps Maponyane Just Nailed These Ivy Park & Rich Mnisi Looks

As much as BellaNaija Style loves covering our stylish BellaStylistas every major fashion moment, it doesn’t mean we don’t love to spotlight interesting menswear looks as well. And as always, South African media personality and actor Maps Maponyane doesn’t disappoint.

Flexing on the ‘gram the Tell Me Sweet Something actor, wore one of our favourite pieces from Beyonce’s Ivy Park Drip 2: Black Pack capsule. We immediately zeroed in on the relaxed yet uber cool feel of this look. Our favourite parts of this look? His hats. Maps has always had a stellar hat game and we love the elevated feel his hats give these looks.

His second look is by none other than South African designer, Rich Mnisi. The sandy palette could almost be passé but is an extraordinarily refreshing change from the usual menswear looks.

Scroll down to see his looks for yourself.

Credits

Look 1: @weareivypark @adidasza

Look 2: @rich_mnisi

Photography: @gorealr.studios

