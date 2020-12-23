Your Holiday Zoom Party Game Is About to Get a Serious Upgrade, Thanks Bertha Amuga

Bertha Amuga released its new collection for the holidays, aptly named ‘The Hols Collection’.

According to a statement from the brand:

Bertha Amuga is a ready to wear brand and our new collection is called THE HOLS inspired by the excitement, love and colors that comes with holiday season and there are pieces for every body size. Bertha Amuga brand is known for luxury, daring and timeless designs which elude opulence at every occasion. Our aim is to uplift every woman’s confidence and enhance her beauty and that is why we ensure our pieces are a must have for every woman that inspires or needs to look her best in an exceptional way.