Yup, Maps Maponyane Just Nailed These Ivy Park & Rich Mnisi Looks

 The Cutest Finds From ASOS, According to Yvonne Victoria

Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha Are Enchanting On The Cover of Essence Magazine's Digital Issue

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 365

Tessa Thompson's Sylvie's Love Press Tour Was Crazy Stylish - Here's Proof

Interested in Building A Career In Fashion? Get Into This Conversation With Adebayo Oke-Lawal & Tobi Idowu

The BN Style Recap: Get Ahead on Your 2021 Style Resolutions With These Fashion & Beauty Stories

We Can't Get Enough Of These Super Stylish Looks From the #TSMWSeries Season Finale!

Patricia Bright Reveals Her #1 Fashion Faux Pas In This Fun Video

Your Holiday Zoom Party Game Is About to Get a Serious Upgrade, Thanks Bertha Amuga

BellaNaija Style

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Bertha Amuga released its new collection for the holidays, aptly named ‘The Hols Collection’.

According to a statement from the brand:

Bertha Amuga is a ready to wear brand and our new collection is called THE HOLS inspired by the excitement, love and colors that comes with holiday season and there are pieces for every body size. Bertha Amuga brand is known for luxury, daring and timeless designs which elude opulence at every occasion. Our aim is to uplift every woman’s confidence and enhance her beauty and that is why we ensure our pieces are a must have for every woman that inspires or needs to look her best in an exceptional way.

Chek out the lookbook and campaign below:

Credits

Brand : @berthaamugaofficial

Creative director: @BerthaAmuga_

Production manager: @queenonyemaechi

Models: @ananimodels

Photographer:@kosoonwudinjor

Stylist: @_Emmanuelgoodnews

Hairstylist @hairniola_

 

