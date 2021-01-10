10 Ghanaian Style Stars You Should Definitely Be Following Now

Ghanaian #BellaStylistas have over-time served endless style inspiration. From celebrities to bloggers, influencers and fashionistas, these style stars keep setting trends on the continent and beyond. Each stylish IT girl has their own unique style, and they’ve figured out how to regularly slay looks—and now so can you.

If you’re looking for your next dose of inspiration or next style muse, look no further. We curated 1o new and existing Ghanaian style stars that should definitely be on your style radar.

Tracy Jamilatu Iddrissu

Violet Bannerman Obeng

Lharley Lartey

Hamdiya Hamid

Aku-Sika Bekoe

Chantell Dapaah

Ramona McDermott

Karen Kane

Eryam

Hayet Rida