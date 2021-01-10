Connect with us

Style

10 Ghanaian Style Stars You Should Definitely Be Following Now

Beauty Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Vanessa Gyimah, Minnie Dlamini & More

Style

See How Style Stars are Power Dressing this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 130

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Chic to Work: Issue 59

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 369

Style

Here’s A Week’s Worth of Style Inspiration, Courtesy Ama Godson

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Tacha, Debbie Beeko & More

Style

BN Beauty: Here's How Shalom Blac Nails the Perfect Cat Eye!

Style

Unmissable Style Lessons to take from South African #BellaStylista Yoliswa Mqoco

Style

See How Style Stars are Rocking Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 129

Style

10 Ghanaian Style Stars You Should Definitely Be Following Now

BellaNaija Style

Published

15 seconds ago

 on

Ghanaian #BellaStylistas have over-time served endless style inspiration. From celebrities to bloggers, influencers and fashionistas, these style stars keep setting trends on the continent and beyond. Each stylish IT girl has their own unique style, and they’ve figured out how to regularly slay looks—and now so can you.

If you’re looking for your next dose of inspiration or next style muse, look no further. We curated 1o new and existing Ghanaian style stars that should definitely be on your style radar.

Tracy Jamilatu Iddrissu

@empress_jamila_

Violet Bannerman Obeng

@aakosua_vee

Lharley Lartey

@_lharley_

Hamdiya Hamid

@mss.deee

Aku-Sika Bekoe

@aku_akuffo

Chantell Dapaah

@chantelldapaah

Ramona McDermott

@amfashion

Karen Kane

@karenkashkane

Eryam

@_its_eyramgh

Hayet Rida

@hayet.rida

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nneamaka Onochie: Silence is Not Always Golden

Is There a Boundary to Sexual Practices in Marriages?

How Do you Tell Someone they Give Terrible Gifts?

Great Opara: The Intersection Between Stories and the Real Life

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies
Advertisement
css.php