With as little as #50,000 Monthly, Alpha Mead is Offering You the Opportunity to Own Your House

With Alpha Mead’s monthly payment plans, you can rent a home or buy one for as little as N50,000 monthly.

If your plan is to own a home, get on their homeownership plan that offers you as low as N50,000 monthly contribution and guarantees you up to N15 million naira mortgage loan from the National Housing Funds (NHF) that you can pay up to 25 years at an unbeatable 6% interest rate.

If yours is to rent a home in the location of your choice, come on their Rent4Less program and start paying your rent monthly. You don’t have to lock your money in annual rent again. With Rent4Less you can now live in locations of your choice and pay your rent monthly

Pay Rent Monthly with Rent4Less, by Alpha Mead

Their Lekki apartment is a contemporary estate, suitable for young professionals who work remotely and near the Central Business District Areas such as Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki Phase. The estate is 5 minutes from Lekki Phase 1, 10 minutes from Victoria Island and Ikoyi (via the link bridge).

Features

24 Hours Power supply

Water treatment plan

Swimming Pool

Security

Ample car parking space

Interested in renting our apartment at Ikate? Schedule inspection in their DM @rent4lessbyalphamead or call 0700257426323 (Limited Units Available)

Enjoy Bigger Space. Better Quality with Green Park Homes, by Alpha Mead

Everyone deserves a home, right? Ok…let’s say every hardworking person like you deserves a decent home.

However, current economic realities seem to be determined to make hardworking people perpetual tenants. But what about owning your home for as little as N50,000 monthly? Unbelievable, right? One more thing: what about a Guaranteed N15m mortgage at an incredible 6% payable for up to 25 years? Do not just take our words for it, visit their WEBSITE now to find out for yourself.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content