With as little as #50,000 Monthly, Alpha Mead is Offering You the Opportunity to Own Your House

Laycon in Collaboration with Fire Condom releases the Fire Remix Single

9mobile in Partnership with Cherie Blair Foundation for Women presents the HerVenture App for Women-prenuers

Big Win for Smith Ezenagu as he gets Inducted into the LEADS Africa Hall of Fame

Daimler AG and Geely Holding are Developing the Next-generation Hybrid Vehicle Applications

Have You been Keeping up with 'Jollof With Me' with Nancy Isime on DStv?

LandWey set to Open Lagos’ First Wellness and Polo City

Here are 5 Amazing Lessons to take from LadyBuckit and the Motley Mopsters Movie

Peakmas 2020 was Magical and Memorable for Peak Consumers

JA Nigeria announces Foluso Gbadamosi as its New Executive Director🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

32 mins ago

 on

With Alpha Mead’s monthly payment plans, you can rent a home or buy one for as little as N50,000 monthly. 

If your plan is to own a home, get on their homeownership plan that offers you as low as N50,000 monthly contribution and guarantees you up to N15 million naira mortgage loan from the National Housing Funds (NHF) that you can pay up to 25 years at an unbeatable 6% interest rate.

If yours is to rent a home in the location of your choice, come on their Rent4Less program and start paying your rent monthly. You don’t have to lock your money in annual rent again. With Rent4Less you can now live in locations of your choice and pay your rent monthly

Pay Rent Monthly with Rent4Less, by Alpha Mead

 

Their Lekki apartment is a contemporary estate, suitable for young professionals who work remotely and near the Central Business District Areas such as Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki Phase. The estate is 5 minutes from Lekki Phase 1, 10 minutes from Victoria Island and Ikoyi (via the link bridge). 

Features 

  • 24 Hours Power supply
  • Water treatment plan
  • Swimming Pool
  • Security
  • Ample car parking space

Interested in renting our apartment at Ikate? Schedule inspection in their DM @rent4lessbyalphamead or call 0700257426323 (Limited Units Available)

Enjoy Bigger Space. Better Quality with Green Park Homes, by Alpha Mead

Everyone deserves a home, right? Ok…let’s say every hardworking person like you deserves a decent home.

However, current economic realities seem to be determined to make hardworking people perpetual tenants. But what about owning your home for as little as N50,000 monthly? Unbelievable, right? One more thing: what about a Guaranteed N15m mortgage at an incredible 6% payable for up to 25 years? Do not just take our words for it, visit their WEBSITE now to find out for yourself.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

