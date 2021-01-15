Laycon in Collaboration with Fire Condom releases the Fire Remix Single

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian rapper & Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon recently revealed that he would be dropping a Fire version of his hit single, Fierce.  He made the announcement on Saturday, December 26, on Twitter explaining, “Since everyone is unboxing their gifts, let me drop this here. I’ll be unboxing a gift in January and it’s going to be Fire”. 

In no time, after his announcement, Twitter was sent into a frenzy as Icons, Laycon’s fans, expressed their excitement over the news, retweeting the star’s tweet using the hashtag #LayconxFire and since its release, on January 12th, 2021, the song has and continues to receive the needed accolades it deserves. 

As many predicted, the new development is in partnership with Fire Condom, Nigeria’s brand of choice for pleasurable and stimulating sex. As a confirmation of the brand’s push for more Nigerians to enjoy scintillating pleasure, the two variants Fire Xtra and Fire Xtacy have been designed to give users the best of both worlds. Fire Xtra, as the name implies, ensures prolonged action, it is ribbed, dotted, and has extra features for enhanced pleasure. Fire Xtacy, on the other hand, has been created to enable greater stimulation, exploding climax, heightened pleasure, and absolute enjoyment by aiding the female stay warm and lubricated during intercourse. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fire Condoms Ng (@firecng)

This shift in marketing approach is very laudable. The #LayconXFireCondom collaboration was truly a fine match as both brands shared the same target audience and brand message. 

The song is available on audiomack, click here to download.

For intense and scintillating pleasure, click here to buy a Fire condom.

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

