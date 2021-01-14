9mobile in Partnership with Cherie Blair Foundation for Women presents the HerVenture App for Women-prenuers

The New Year is upon us and as expected, entrepreneurs will be making resolutions and restrategizing their businesses. If you are a woman entrepreneur and you are not hitting the right figures yet, there is no need to worry. The HerVenture app from the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, in partnership with 9mobile, makes available a vast pool of business-building content to provide smart women entrepreneurs of early-stage small and growing businesses with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to grow their businesses and scale consistently.

HerVenture is a user-friendly platform that equips women entrepreneurs with practical steps to manage their businesses profitably. In a nutshell, the app may simply be regarded as a 21st Century mobile business school. It is loaded with vital insights on how to grow and thrive as a start-up going business.

HerVenture is a unique tool that explains business topics in self-explanatory and straightforward language. It features eight learning ‘tracks’ on a range of topics, including launching a business, accessing finance, expanding market access, and e-commerce. It offers a seamless transition from one module to another and provides excellent learning insight for women entrepreneurs to navigate their business terrains.

Given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imperative to fast-track the world into a more digital age and create more women entrepreneurs, there is an urgent need to support women in developing the business skills needed to succeed and post-pandemic. This noble idea to help women thrive in their business ventures was made possible through a partnership between the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and 9mobile.

According to the CEO of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, “9mobile recognizes the importance of leveraging its technology to support critical segments of society like women, to build and grow resilient businesses through this pandemic and beyond. We are delighted to be working with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women to support their efforts to advance women’s entrepreneurship potentials in Nigeria.”

The HerVenture app is designed to arm business owners with the requisite know-how to grow their earnings and build their customer base. It is free of charge, easy to use and learn through, highly interactive, and is available on iOS and Android, women are simply asked to register their interest via 9mobile’s WEBSITE in order to access it.

The introduction of HerVenture is even timelier as Nigerian businesswomen continue to grapple with issues of lack of access to capital, inaccessibility to market, and inadequate management capacity, amongst others.

So far, it has supported over 24,000 Nigerian women, of whom 99% found the training delivered on the app to be very useful and 88% increased their customer numbers. One of these women, Susan, commented: “Fantastic and fully loaded app. It gave me great insights on how to navigate and grow my new business. I recommend this beautiful app for every woman considering to be an entrepreneur or already an entrepreneur, your business will experience tremendous growth after going through the different modules.”

Speaking on how beneficial the HerVenture is for women-prenuers, the CEO of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Helen McEachern, stated that through working with the Foundation, 9mobile is helping to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs with the essential skills they need to make their businesses resilient and grow. She said, “We are delighted that this is just the start of an exciting new journey, and we are thrilled to be working with 9mobile to help bring HerVenture to even more women in Nigeria. Mobile companies have a powerful role in steering women with products and services they require to grow their businesses and support economic recovery.”

