Connect with us

Events Promotions

Big Win for Smith Ezenagu as he gets Inducted into the LEADS Africa Hall of Fame

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen honoured at the 30th Gotham Awards | See List of Winners

Events

FirstBank announces Ajayi Tajudeen as Winner of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Open Golf Championship

Events Promotions

Peakmas 2020 was Magical and Memorable for Peak Consumers

Events

Here's how Project SafeUp is championing Health Safety in Nigeria

Events

Your Child can win up to 1.5 Million Naira in the Lafarge Africa National Essay Competition

Events Promotions

'An Evening with the Milkmaid': The exclusive Screening of Nigeria's selection to the 93rd Oscars | January 10th

Events Promotions

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

Events Inspired News

5 People Stranded At the Hospital Will Be Able to Join Their Families for the Holidays, Thanks to You BNers | #BNDoGood2020

Events

Big Win for Smith Ezenagu as he gets Inducted into the LEADS Africa Hall of Fame

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Founder/CEO, Esso Properties Limited, Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu displaying his plaque at the presentation of awards and his induction into the Hall of Fame of LEADS Africa on Monday, January 11th , 2021 at Esso Properties Limited Headquarters in Awoyaya, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The League of African Development Students, LEADS Africa has inducted renowned philanthropist, realtor as well as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Esso Properties, Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu into its Hall of Fame.

The induction took place on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Esso Properties headquarters in Awoyaya, Lekki- Epe Expressway, and also saw Ezenagu bagging two other awards. They were the Corporate Endorsement Merit Award and Africa’s Patriotic Personality of the Year award.

While presenting one of the awards, Tankou Patrique, a Camerounian and the Regional Representative (Francophone) of LEADS Africa, said Ezenagu was inducted into the body’s Hall of Fame for his consistency and dedication.

He said, ”

In terms of proficiency in corporate leadership, and other assignments/ideas generation and implementation, Ezenagu has proven to be sagacious and ingenious. This equips him for the immense and outstanding services he has been providing to boost Africa’s quest for property development, especially with varied property acquisition plans for different classes of Nigerians. He has contributed immensely to self-reliance in real estate in Nigeria/Africa, and his erudition fused with his unparalleled commitment to 21st-century compliant leadership, philanthropy, community development, and public service are the most important pathway to achieving the Africa Vision 2063.”

He added, “Today, Africa is reaping the dividends of his dedication, brilliance, and effectiveness as a top-notch patriotic developer for nation-building.” Other delegates of LEADS Africa that were at the event were, Sandra Okpegbuo, Head of Gender, LEADS Nigeria, and Abayomi Okuwoga, Director of Logistics.

(L-R) Manager Media, Esso Properties Limited, Blessing G. Ugbem, Founder/ CEO, Esso Properties Limited, Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu and Head of Administration, Amaka Ofortube at the presentation of awards and induction into Hall of Fame of Smith Ezenagu by LEADS Africa on Monday, January 11th , 2021 at Esso Properties Limited Headquarters in Awoyaya, Lekki-Epe Expressway

Responding, the awardee said he was always dedicated and focused.

He advised the youths to imbibe the virtues, adding that they would always excel in their endeavor if they did.

Ezenagu holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ecole Superieure Sainte Felicite Univerity, Cotonou in the Republic of Benin; Master of Business Administration from the Rome Business School, Lagos, and other qualifications and certifications.

Head of Administration, Esso Properties, Amaka Ofortube, Manager Media, Esso Properties Limited, Blessing G. Ugbem, Founder/CEO, , Esso Properties Limited, Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu, Otaru Mohammed, Vice President (Partnerships) and Tankou Patrique, Regional Rep. (Francophone) at the presentation of awards and induction into Hall of Fame of Smith Ezenagu by LEADS Africa held on Monday, January 11th , 2021 at Esso Properties Limited Headquarters in Awoyaya, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Esso Properties Academy, a real estate training institute with a futuristic approach to operations in the real industry. Ezenagu previously operated in financial management and training, superintending a company that grew to partner with four financial institutions in Hong Kong, Dubai, Israel, and London

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I was De-badged as a Prefect

Ifeanyi Abraham: Men Need to Learn How to Stop Mansplaining

Buife Nomeh: How to Exude Confidence on Stage & Win Over your Audience

Etashe Linto: 7 Things I Learned From Last Year

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: Achieve your 2021 Financial Goals With these Surefire Tips
Advertisement
css.php