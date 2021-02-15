Esso Properties launches Two Estates: Berry Prime Estate & Sunray Estate in Anambra State

One of Nigeria’s rising Real Estate companies, Esso Properties Limited over the weekend launched two estates: Berry Prime Estate and Sunray Estate in Anambra State.

The epoch-making event started with a roadshow, and for a week, the company’s canvassers along with the Head Corporate Communications, Blessing Ugbem toured the state.

While briefing journalists at the unveiling of Sunray Estate in Amansea Awka on February 12th, 2021, the marketing manager of Esso Properties Limited, Humphrey Odie said the company was attracted by the huge development potentials of Anambra State.

Odie said, “Anambra is a very attractive state in the South East. We are actually launching two estates in the state, Sunray Estate in Amansea, Awka -North LGA, and Berry Prime Estate in Agulu, Anaocha LGA.

“Sunray Estate is a premium estate sitting on 300 plots of land, which also parades various facilities like tight security, shopping mall, good drainages and various kinds of prototype buildings for all level of individuals.

“Our coming to Anambra is because of its potentials, Anambra is a state you cannot ignore in terms of investment. We are in Anambra to give the people affordable accommodation, and that is what we are here to do.”

The day after, all roads led to the Parktonian Hotel, Awka where the estates were formally launched.

While addressing invited guests during the formal launch of the estates in Awka, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Esso Properties Limited, Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu said the coming into the South East by the company would boost the economy of the state through the creation of jobs for young people and the provision of habitable accommodation.

Ezenagu said, “I welcome you all to the official unveiling of Esso Properties Limited as we make our first inroads into the Real Estate industry in Eastern Nigeria; the commercial heartbeat of the Nation. Our gathering today is not just strategic but historic, coming at a critical time where the need for decent accommodation and sustainable housing has taken a center stage in the global policy dialogue.

“Unlike other basic human needs (food and clothing) that affect mostly the poor, housing affects both the rich and the poor. The man in a particular slum area in Awka would be concerned about putting a roof over his head not minding the availability of other essential amenities. On the other hand, the rich man’s concern would be on obtaining a property that is aesthetically charming, In-touch with their social status, safe, hygienic, and devoid of future litigation regarding the land.

“At Esso Properties, we have identified this pressing human need, its peculiar challenges, and have devised innovative/creative real estate products aimed at delivering first-rate, affordable, and secure property ownership for both the top and low-income earners in the society. Our three (3) distinct Estate Models; Berry Prime, Sunray, and Summer View are built to meet the high, medium, and low-income individual

“We have delivered several projects in Lagos and Awka and are expanding our reach to Enugu, Asaba, and Abuja within the next 10 months to reach our target of delivering 2500 properties before the end of the year 2021.”

Ezenagu said the range of services were advancements from the conventional norm in real estate business, and have moved steps further to take into cognizance the nucleus of sustainable development (meeting present needs without depriving the future generation) by investing in young real estate managers through Esso Properties Academy to enable them to build their individual dreams.

The Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Uchenna Okafor who was a special guest at the launch praised the MD/CEO of Esso Properties for bringing home his investment to the state, in line with the preaching of the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano who has been working hard to bring indigenes to the state to invest at home.

According to him, “Housing is a necessity and can contribute to your peace of mind or otherwise. You did well by choosing to come home to invest and help grow the state.

“Awka is a fast-developing city. The governor is interested in the welfare of the people and has vowed to ensure that development comes to the state. He did that through the provision of security, and we thank you for heeding the ‘Aku ruo ulo’ (think home) philosophy of the governor, which he is preaching everywhere.”

The highpoint of the launch was the subscription by the speaker of Anambra State, Rt Hon Okafor for plots of land in the various estates, with an urge to Anambra people to follow suit.

