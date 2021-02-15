Connect with us

Polaris Bank rolls out a Salary Advance Offer for Valentine Shoppers

Nigerians were on Sunday given an exciting, Valentine season experience with the Polaris Salary Advance offer.

Designed to provide funds quickly at any time and enhance customers’ lifestyle, the service enables both existing account holders and non-account holders to access funds and get any gift they intend to give loved ones and more – in a matter of minute of applying on the go on their smartphones.

The Polaris Salary Advance is a small, short-term unsecured loan that relies on the borrower having previous payroll and employment records.

The unique service makes funds instantly available with the no-collateral facility and can be accessed any time and anywhere. It is available to all salary earners and can be accessed via the *833*12# USSD Smartcode platform.

A beneficiary is only required to repay out of their next paycheque or over an agreed period.

In this season of love and sharing with treasured ones, working-class persons who desire soft credit to enable them to thrill their loved ones and spouses can take advantage and get their account credited in a space of 1 minute.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank that offers unique products and services that make lives more meaningful for Nigerians, with dogged commitments to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all the sectors of the economy.

