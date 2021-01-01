BBNaija’s Dorathy is celebrating Body Positivity with a New Lingerie Line

BBNaija 2020 ex-housemate, Dorathy Bachor has just launched her lingerie line “to solve the lingering problem of finding the perfect lingerie for not only full chested women but every woman”.

Sharing the details of her new lingerie line “MFC Lingerie” (My Full Chest) Dorathy says:

It’s the beginning of a new year and I’m super excited. Looking back at how 2020 started, if anyone told me I’d be half where I am now, I definitely would have had a good laugh. 2020 was all sorts of emotions mashed together, but it all ended in joy. I just want to say thank you for the love, support and prayers these past months. As we ride through 2021 with smiles and blessings at every point, let’s lift a glass to a vision that was born out of innate passion to solve the lingering problem of finding the perfect lingerie for not only full chested women, but every woman. MFC LINGERIE is coming… are you ready?

See a sneak peek of the collection below.