Connect with us

Music Scoop

Burna Boy's "Destiny" features in Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist

BN TV Music

Here's your Chance to Experience Shatta Wale's Studio Session as He Performs "Different Star"

Music

New Video: DJ Manuel & Zlatan - My Life

Music

New Video: Flavour feat. Biggie Igba - Umu Igbo

BN TV Music

Omah Lay talks Moving to Lagos, Rising during the Pandemic & his Uganda Experience on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Music

Go on a Journey into the Iconic World of Laycon with Exclusive Scenes & Deep Conversations in this New Vlog

Music Scoop

Omawumi's Hubby Tosin Yussuf is Thankful for Life & Love as he Celebrates his Birthday

Music

New Video: Eedris Abdulkareem feat. Myke Pam - Charlie Be Careful

BN TV Inspired Music

Johnny Drille's Tips on "How to Write Songs"

BN TV Inspired Music

Ever Wondered How Cuppy’s Career as a DJ Influenced her Music Journey? Find Out on BN TV

Music

Burna Boy’s “Destiny” features in Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Biden-Harris administration is set to kick off on the 20th of January after the Inauguration of the incoming US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

To usher in their administration, Joe and Kamala have released a 46-track playlist available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Soundcloud and one of the songs on the list is Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy‘s “Destiny“, off his 2019 Grammy-nominated album “African Giant“.

The inauguration playlist which dropped on Friday, 15th of January was curated by DJ D-Nice and Issa Rae‘s music company Raedio in partnership with the presidential Inauguration Company to fit the Biden/Harris team’s theme “America United”.

The playlist features songs from talented artists all over the world including Beyoncé‘s “Find Your Way Back“, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige‘s “Now Or Never“, SZA‘s “Good Days“, Tame Impala‘s “Let It Happen“, Major Lazer and Anitta‘s “Make It Hot“, Bob Marley and The Wailers‘ “Could You Be Loved“, Kygo and Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love“, Marvin Gaye‘s “Got To Give It Up“, Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” among many others.

A member of the Biden-Harris team stated that the playlist “represents the diversity of our nation and our strength and resilience as we look forward to new leadership and a new era in America.”

In another statement by Benoni Tagoe, the Raedio co-founder said, “as a brand that is founded on the principle of being an audio-everywhere company, we are honored to create the official playlist for the historic inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. We know that music has the power to bring people together, and after a year of national challenges and division, we hope this collection serves as an indication of a new beginning, positive change and a reminder that music of all types is a common language.”

“During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected. Whether you are a country soul, a jazz enthusiast, a hip hop head, a classical sort, or just love that old-time rock and roll, music clarifies, inspires, unites, and heals… These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country,” added Tony Allen, Inauguration Committee CEO.

The Biden-Harris team also announced a list of A-list stars for next week’s celebration, which included Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, James Taylor, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, Fall Out Boy, Ant Clemons and the Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Springsteen among many others.

See the full playlist:

Photo Credit: @burnaboygram

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Adefolake Adekola: The Facemask Pandemic in Nigeria

Cynthia Onyekwere: Four Reasons you May Not Achieve your New Year Body Goals

Chisom Winifred: For the Stuck and Confused Creative

BN Prose: Nwanyi Oma by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php