With Fidelity Bank’s ‘Pay Yourself’, You can pay Your own Salary using USSD

Halima needed to balance her MBA fees, service her car and send money to her younger ones all before 12PM. But, she was waiting for her salary on payday to do all these things. Alas, if only she could be sure that it would enter her account in time so she could get all these things done.

The concept of payday either brings with it hopeful anticipation of needs being met on the one hand, and on the other hand, apprehension that the money wouldn’t be received in time to settle overdue needs…like Halima.

Have you ever thought to yourself – what if I could pay my salary myself?

Well, with Fidelity Bank’s new offering, Pay Yourself, you have the ability to pay your salary yourself via USSD between midnight of payday and the end of the month.



Watch out for more details coming your way soon.

Oh, back to Halima, she found out about the Fidelity Pay Yourself service offering and was able to convince her organization to sign up to it.

Contact Fidelity Bank on social media (@fidelitybankplc) for more information.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content