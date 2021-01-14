Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Sia feat. Burna Boy - Hey Boy

Music Sweet Spot

Simi's Mum has only Sweet Words as she Celebrates Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Anniversary

Music Scoop

New Video: Yonda - Fela Pikin

Music Scoop

Joeboy is ready to release his debut album "Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic"

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Adekunle Gold & Simi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos to Celebrate their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Fireboy DML, Dodos Uvieghara, Tomike Adeoye - Meet the First Members of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2021

Music Scoop

Two Major Details About M.I.'s Forthcoming Music Project

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Music

New Music: Mya K - Moves

Music

New Music + Video: Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun - Eledumare

Music

New Music + Video: Sia feat. Burna Boy – Hey Boy

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Australian singer and songwriter Sia has served up a new song tagged “Hey Boy” featuring Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy.

The song, “Hey Boy” which was released alongside an official video to make you “fall in love (and into another dimension)” is taken off Sia’s forthcoming album “Music” (songs from and inspired by the motion picture), which drops February 12th, 2021.

The album also features her previously released songs including “Together,” “Courage To Change,” and more.

Watch the video below:

Credit:

Director: Rafatoon
Production Company: Dreambear
Executive Producers: Dave Gelb and Evan Brown
Video Commissioners: Trevor Joseph Newton & Derec Dunn
Animation: Tunjayork and Apus Studio
Sound Designer: Dalton Harts
Agency/Agent: Reveur / Emily Sanders

Peep the tracklist for Sia’s album “Music” below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

E.B Ayo: We Need to Create a Simple Industrialised Production Process to Get a Better Economy

Why is the Ugandan Government Scared of Opposition?

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I was De-badged as a Prefect

Ifeanyi Abraham: Men Need to Learn How to Stop Mansplaining

Buife Nomeh: How to Exude Confidence on Stage & Win Over your Audience
Advertisement
css.php