Music
New Music + Video: Sia feat. Burna Boy – Hey Boy
Australian singer and songwriter Sia has served up a new song tagged “Hey Boy” featuring Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy.
The song, “Hey Boy” which was released alongside an official video to make you “fall in love (and into another dimension)” is taken off Sia’s forthcoming album “Music” (songs from and inspired by the motion picture), which drops February 12th, 2021.
The album also features her previously released songs including “Together,” “Courage To Change,” and more.
Watch the video below:
Credit:
Director: Rafatoon
Production Company: Dreambear
Executive Producers: Dave Gelb and Evan Brown
Video Commissioners: Trevor Joseph Newton & Derec Dunn
Animation: Tunjayork and Apus Studio
Sound Designer: Dalton Harts
Agency/Agent: Reveur / Emily Sanders
Peep the tracklist for Sia’s album “Music” below.