The Anticipated 3D Short Animation “THE SATCHEL” is a Pure Representation of the Yoruba Mythology of Earth’s Creation

We are thrilled to finally share our debut project with the world.

The 3D animated short film is titled “THE SATCHEL” and is an adaptation based on the Yoruba mythology of earth’s creation.

Taeps Animation Studios has taken this popular folktale and adapted it in a unique and modern way that focuses on creating nostalgia of great African Yoruba Mythology presented in beautiful 3D animation.

Growing up, we watched multiple classics from Disney, Warner Brothers, DreamWorks such as Snow White, The Lion King, Looney Tunes, and The Prince of Egypt. This was fascinating and riveting and what is believed or known as the golden age of animations. The Lion King, for example, is an African story and was at one point Disney’s highest-grossing picture of all time. This really was an eye-opener and shaped our growth and infant years, allowing us to now realize the great potential in this industry. As such, we at Taeps Animation Studios, plan on reshaping the lives of people by offering a great platform to tell the best of African folktales and stories with our debut short film, The Satchel, being the first of the lot.

The Satchel, pays close attention to tradition by focusing closely on the appearance of the characters, interaction between them, their features, and their environments. As you will see, artifacts of Yoruba lineage decorate the deity chambers with a true representation of African culture and the language gives their dialogue an exciting twist, and oh, the music, it’s pure African in its glory.

This adapted story centres on earth’s creation between the divine Kings, Oduduwa and Obatala, as they battle to create this kingdom using a powerful Satchel. The sibling rivalry between these superpowers is immense and the stakes are higher with Obatala’s handwork about to be ripped from him by his scheming brother, Oduduwa. Dotun, Oduduwa’s love interest is unconvinced Oduduwa’s plan will work out but supports him anyway in his quest to usurp the Satchel and create his own kingdom. The tale leaves you with a choice says the Writer, Jimi Oremule – #TeamObatala or #TeamOduduwa?

“At Taeps, the goal is to tell the best of African folktales in the most imaginative, fun, educative, and relatable way and bring to the screen, these beautiful stories that have been long told and re-told by our ancestors, says the Co-Founder, Adeoyin Okuboyejo. We are very pleased to release The Satchel, as the first of the lot, of the stories under our belt. The story re-tells the rivalry between the powerful deities, Oduduwa and Obatala. There are so many elements to the story from the beautiful scenes, to the interaction between the characters, the music, and it’s filled with something for everyone.”

“We know this is the start of something and look to tell even more great and influential African stories to a worldwide audience using the medium of 3D and 2D Animation.”

“Storytelling is a magnificent art form and where best to tell it than at Taeps Animation Studios!”

Created by Taeps Animation Studios

Produced by Adeoyin Okuboyejo, Ayobami Bello, Jimi Oremule, and Nissi Ogulu.

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON – #TEAMOBATALA OR #TEAM ODUDUWA?

