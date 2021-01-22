Connect with us

Chellarams Professionals and Entrepreneurs Network (CPEN) is a Must-Join for Nigerian Innovators & Entrepreneurs

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Buife Nomeh: How to Exude Confidence on Stage & Win Over your Audience

5 Tips to Help You Feel More Prepared for the First Work Week this New Year, According to Thrive Global

Samira Isah Modibbo of VDCare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Big Win for Kenneth Omoruyi as He Becomes an Honouree for CPA Practice Advisor's "40 Under 40"

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Debo Odulana of Doctoora is Making Healthcare Delivery Easier in Africa

Chellarams Professionals and Entrepreneurs Network (CPEN) is a Must-Join for Nigerian Innovators & Entrepreneurs

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Chellarams Professionals and Entrepreneurs Network (CPEN) is a vibrant community product solution managed under the Vibrant Community Component of the Nirmala Chellarams Centre for Entrepreneurship Skills, University of Lagos. Through this vibrant community, the body can foster learning, mentoring and networking opportunities for members and non-members of the University Community. This is an open-ended community and it welcomes everyone.

With the strategic intent to drive enterprise and innovation within the Nigerian entrepreneurship and business ecosystem, the body birthed several virtual and face-to-face impactful globally competitive programs (courses) that would sustainably fill the knowledge needed to drive business growth within the Nigerian state.

Also, 5 categories of programs (courses) have been designed for several cadres of individuals; these categories are as follows:

  • Executive Education Courses (EEC)
  • Short-term Business Courses (STBC)
  • Professional Masterclasses (PMC)
  • Customized Enterprise Education Courses (CEEC)
  • Global Graduate and Undergraduate Programs (GGUP)

Here are the strategic advantages of being a registered member of the vibrant community:

  • Only registered members of the vibrant community enjoy a 30% deduction on all course fees offered within the NCCES UNILAG.
  • Only registered members of the vibrant community enjoy a 10% deduction in participation fee for the Chellarams Innovation Fellowship (Priority Selection).
  • Only registered members of the vibrant community enjoy an opportunity to attend 5 classes dependent on the subject matter expert and adjunct faculty facilitating a learning session across any category of our courses (Applicable only within a year).
  • Only registered members of the vibrant community enjoy access to 5 free mentoring/career and business advisory sessions (applicable only within a year).
  • Only registered members of the vibrant community enjoy an opportunity to attend 5 closed-door events in a year (Fireside Chats, Mentoring Sessions, Professional and Enterprise Development Workshops etc.)
  • Access to 5 NCCES UNILAG online content within a year.
  • Access to weekly newsletters.
  • Only registered members of our vibrant community enjoy an opportunity to attend the monthly virtual meet-the-leader sessions (closed event for network members).
  • Leverage the NCCES UNILAG platform as an opportunity to mentor, guide and share your knowledge, experience and expertise as part of our strategy to bridge the academia-industry divide to our university community of undergraduates, postgraduates, academics and non-academics.

Click for more details and register here: https://ncces.edu.ng/cpen/

———————————————————————————————————————————————————

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

