It’s Premium Entertainment at the Best Prices for DStv Subscribers this Year

The year is barely a month old, and DStv Nigeria customers are beginning to enjoy an array of exciting offers and entertaining content across different channels on DStv.

During the festive season last year, MultiChoice provided new customers with the opportunity to get a DStv HD decoder Dish + 1-month Compact subscription for N18,600, while also entertaining existing customers with amazing holiday shows and programs.

To kick off this year, MultiChoice launched the popular DStv Step up campaign offer where all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Confam, and Yanga customers have the opportunity to pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on the next higher package.

During the campaign period, DStv customers on the Yanga package can pay N4,615 for Confam package and then get a boost to view programs on the Compact package, while customers on the Confam package can pay N7,900 for Compact and instead view Compact Plus package programming. Likewise, Compact customers only pay N12,400 for the Compact Plus package and in turn, get a Premium package worth N18,400 per month.

That’s not all, last week, DStv Nigeria announced the return of Unmarried, Date My Family and My Siblings and I to Africa Magic. Unmarried is a drama series that revolves around the lives of three best friends, Nengimote, Funbi, and Kamsiyochukwu as they navigate the stormy waters of managing romantic and familial relationships while trying to build a career.

Date My Family is a reality dating show that takes singles looking for love on multiple dates with family members of a possible love interest in the hopes of finding a good match.

My Siblings and I is a comedy series that revolves around a family with seven children. The series celebrates family values and bonds.

The 2020/21 Football Season also continues with the best leagues and cup tournaments on SuperSport, while Basketball lovers can enjoy live NBA games on ESPN.

This month too, DStv Nigeria will be bringing back the 007 James Bond pop-up channel on M-Net movies. The thrilling pop-up channel on DStv channel 111 will be open to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact customers starting from Friday, 22 January 2021 until Sunday, 31 January 2021. The channel will showcase every film ever made in this popular film franchise.

Also, to further improve customer experience, DStv Nigeria recently revamped its USSD service on *288# which will make it easier for customers to manage their DStv accounts on a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution they know and trust.

You would recall that last year, DStv Nigeria refreshed its brand identity, and repositioned itself as a truly Nigerian brand. The brand has over the years grown to become a commercial entity to be reckoned with while contributing immensely to the nation’s economy and investing in local shows and programs such as Big Brother Naija, Ultimate Love, Tinsel, Enakhe, The Johnsons, Riona, and many more.

Asides from the multiple shows and channels, MultiChoice has been at the forefront of grooming Nigerian film talents through its MultiChoice Talent Factory. The initiative was launched to develop and train young, emerging, and passionate Nigerian filmmakers.

With a variety of content to choose from, DStv customers can enjoy the best of everything this new year. Visit www.dstvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content