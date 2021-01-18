Five Adorable Photos of Usain Bolt’s Daughter Olympia to Brighten Up Your Day

Fatherhood sure looks good on Olympic gold medalist and retired Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt

The proud dad is head over heels in love with the pretty princess in his life, his 8-month old daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, and by the looks of her, who could blame him. He welcomed baby Olympia, his first child with long-time partner Kasi Bennett, in 2020. Since then, the gushing papa’s Instagram has been overflowing with cute photos of the pretty little girl.

Usain Bolt took to Instagram to share these adorable photos of his baby as she clocks 8-months. “8 months already Olympia ⚡️Guess your dad is Usain Bolt”, the proud dad wrote.

The photos are sure to brighten up your day!

Photo Credit: usainbolt | kasi.b