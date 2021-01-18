Connect with us

Maya Angelou Honoured with Look Alike Barbie Doll

Maya Angelou Honoured with Look Alike Barbie Doll

American poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou has been honoured a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll to celebrate the impact and history of the late author’s activism and professional achievements. It is also a part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women collector series.

According to the official description from Angelou’s Barbie, the doll “holds a miniature replica of her prolific autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” while wearing a head wrap and floor-length dress with floral print.” Accessories include a “golden ring, bracelet, watch, and earrings.”

Mattel in a press release wrote,

Our efforts include a commitment to spotlight more Black role models who are female, and now, we are introducing a doll that honors Dr. Maya Angelou, author and activist who used her voice and unique writing style to connect with people and inspire generations.

Dr. Maya Angelou had a multi-hyphenated career and numerous awards and accolades, including over 50 honorary doctorates and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Nominated for a National Book Award in 1970, her autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” continues to move readers around the world today.

Other dolls in the Inspiring Women series include aviator Amelia Earhart, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, astronaut Sally Ride, tennis legend Billie Jean King, celebrated jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, pioneering nurse Florence Nightingale and suffragette Susan B. Anthony.

Photo Credit: Barbie

