Beauty Youtuber , Gbemisola Akinde aka Beauty by Bemii is back with a new video on her YouTube channel.

On her Instagram she shared:

NEW VIDEO UP ON NY CHANNEL USING NEW MAKEUP PRODUCTS. Click the link in my bio ^^ Foundation- @narsissist Soft matte foundation (New Caledonia)

Bronzer- @morphebrushes (Supreme)

Lashes- @s.klashes (summer)

Lips- @hudabeautyshop @hudabeauty Lipstick (masquerade)

Watch the vlog below:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!