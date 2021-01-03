Beauty
Jackie Aina Adds A Brand New Vertical To Her Budding Lifestyle Empire!
Beauty Youtuber, superinfluencer and lifestyle entrepreneur Jackie Aina launched a brand new vertical and it’s all about self- care!
Created to talk about her interests outside beauty, specifically lifestyle, self care and luxury, which dovetails perfectly with her lifestyle brand Forvr Mood. The tagline is so apt ‘self care isn’t selfish ‘ and we can’t wait to see what she does next!
On the new page she shared:
a little unboxing 🥰 something a little different from me but that’s what Lavishly Jackie is, a lil something different! I can’t wait to show you guys more of what I have planned for this page. and no it’s not strictly just dedicated to luxury unboxings. stay tuned!!!
View this post on Instagram
The brand also has a Youtube page. Check it out here!