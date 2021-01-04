Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Dorcas Shola Fapson has Big Plans for a "Black Skin Bible"

Beauty News Style

Jackie Aina Adds A Brand New Vertical To Her Budding Lifestyle Empire!

Beauty

Your 2021 Makeup Game Just Got An Upgrade, Thanks Beauty by Bemi!

Beauty Style

Bella Michelle Just Showed Us What A Day In The Life of An Influencer Is Really Like

Beauty Scoop Style

BBNaija's Dorathy is celebrating Body Positivity with a New Lingerie Line

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Nengi Hampson, Onyi Bekeh, Tacha & More

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Ohemaa Bonsu, Linda Osifo & More

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Nnenna Okoye, Zynnell Zuh, Lydia Dinga & More

Beauty

Facts Only: These 11 Beauty Trends will be HUGE in 2021

Beauty Sweet Spot

Yay! Agbani Darego & Ishaya Danjuma are Proud Parents to Baby No. 2

Beauty

Dorcas Shola Fapson has Big Plans for a “Black Skin Bible”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dorcas Shola Fapson is gearing to unveil a new project and this one is all about getting the skin of black people to pop. Called the “Black Skin Bible”, the skincare line appears to be a range of beauty products targeted at black men and women.

A teaser on the official Instagram page for the brand describes the products as something that “caters for all shades of melanin skin”.

On the website, with the words Melanin Empowered she says, “All skin types have different needs, which is why we created a skincare line that aims to nourish, replenish and hydrate melanin skin.  We aim to use  natural ingredients that will restore and support strong and healthy natural skin..”

DSF has also released a few teaser photos and even a video on YouTube.

The official launch date for the brand is teased as towards the end of January 2021 and we’re pretty curious.

Photo Credit: @ms_dsf

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough

Peter Molokwu: Let Go of New Year Resolutions & Focus on Being your Best Self

Chinwe Enyinna: There are Hidden Blessings in Every Situation

Tobi Lufadeju: Now is the Time to Get a Better Support System

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Tips for Vulnerable Road Users
Advertisement
css.php