Dorcas Shola Fapson has Big Plans for a “Black Skin Bible”

Dorcas Shola Fapson is gearing to unveil a new project and this one is all about getting the skin of black people to pop. Called the “Black Skin Bible”, the skincare line appears to be a range of beauty products targeted at black men and women.

A teaser on the official Instagram page for the brand describes the products as something that “caters for all shades of melanin skin”.

On the website, with the words Melanin Empowered she says, “All skin types have different needs, which is why we created a skincare line that aims to nourish, replenish and hydrate melanin skin. We aim to use natural ingredients that will restore and support strong and healthy natural skin..”

DSF has also released a few teaser photos and even a video on YouTube.

The official launch date for the brand is teased as towards the end of January 2021 and we’re pretty curious.

Photo Credit: @ms_dsf