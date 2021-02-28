Connect with us

Prepare to Completely Obsess Over this Fierce New April & Alex Collection

Published

3 hours ago

 on

London-based contemporary womenswear brand April & Alex has unveiled its latest collection tagged Ferox; a Latin word meaning Fierce.

The brand led by British/Nigerian Journalist and Creative Director Didi Akinyelure creates bold, edgy and daringly innovative womenswear for the empowered woman. This new offering for the Autumn/Winter 2021 season features structural, dramatic yet wearable pieces with exaggerated sleeves, hoods and shoulder pads.

About the new collection, Didi said:

In spite of the challenges we have faced, women are doing remarkable things in 2021 and this has inspired our AW21 collection. 2020 was a tough year for all due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but 2021 is a Year of Hope, thanks to the roll-out of vaccines. Thus, as we step into the new season, we urge women to stay Fierce, Bold, Edgy, Powerful, Confident. To take on the new world, and confidently step into the year as truly empowered women. If anything, the pandemic and 2020 taught us to reach for our goals fearlessly and to live our lives purposefully and passionately.

See the full collection below

Credits
@aprilalexshop www.aprilandalex.co.uk

