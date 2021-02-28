Connect with us

Style

Style Star: Here are 10 Times Debbie Beeko Looked Gorgeous in Black!

Style

Prepare to Completely Obsess Over this Fierce New April & Alex Collection

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 134

Scoop Style

The Daramolas are the Perfect Cover Couple for Media Room Hub's Valentine Issue

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Quintessential Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 63

Events Music Style

Every Outfit Nancy Isime Wore to Host the #14thHeadies

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nomzamo Mbatha, Toke Makinwa, 2face Idibia & More

Beauty Style

Abstract Nail Designs Are All Over Instagram RN – Here’s All The Inspiration You'll Need To Nail The Trend

Style

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Powede Eniola Awujo

Style

BN Style: Erica Nlewedim's Headies 2021 Look Deserves Your Attention

Style

Style Star: Here are 10 Times Debbie Beeko Looked Gorgeous in Black!

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian fashion influencer  Debbie Beeko constantly impresses us with her fashion choices. The beauty has mastered the art of always looking her best with numerous drop-dead gorgeous ensembles that leave us obsessed.

It’s important to note that Debbie has an undying love for classic black ensembles. Over the years, we’ve known her as one fashionista that never misses the mark- from statement red carpet looks to noteworthy off-duty styles.

@debbs_bjuku

The key to Debbie’s no-fail looks? Great hair, stunning makeup, high heels, tulles, and a form-fitting silhouette.

Date night or not, we have listed 10 0f our favourite black ensembles, to inspire your next night out- courtesy, Debbie Beeko.

@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku
@debbs_bjuku

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php