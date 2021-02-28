Style Star: Here are 10 Times Debbie Beeko Looked Gorgeous in Black!

Ghanaian fashion influencer Debbie Beeko constantly impresses us with her fashion choices. The beauty has mastered the art of always looking her best with numerous drop-dead gorgeous ensembles that leave us obsessed.

It’s important to note that Debbie has an undying love for classic black ensembles. Over the years, we’ve known her as one fashionista that never misses the mark- from statement red carpet looks to noteworthy off-duty styles.

The key to Debbie’s no-fail looks? Great hair, stunning makeup, high heels, tulles, and a form-fitting silhouette.

Date night or not, we have listed 10 0f our favourite black ensembles, to inspire your next night out- courtesy, Debbie Beeko.