Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 134

Scoop Style

The Daramolas are the Perfect Cover Couple for Media Room Hub's Valentine Issue

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Quintessential Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 63

Events Music Style

Every Outfit Nancy Isime Wore to Host the #14thHeadies

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nomzamo Mbatha, Toke Makinwa, 2face Idibia & More

Beauty Style

Abstract Nail Designs Are All Over Instagram RN – Here’s All The Inspiration You'll Need To Nail The Trend

Style

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Powede Eniola Awujo

Style

BN Style: Erica Nlewedim's Headies 2021 Look Deserves Your Attention

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Idia Aisien talks about landing #NnekaThePrettySerpent Role, Colourism & More in this BellaNaija Style Interview

Style

Best Dressed List: Here Are 5 Must-See Looks from the #14thHeadies

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 134

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next

@mynameisbukola
@kimair
@theladyvhodka
@_nethy_
@queen_serere
@yutee1
@br00klynbetty
@stylepantry
@joannaokwor
@tamumcpherson

That wraps it up for Issue 134!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php