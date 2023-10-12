Connect with us

Check Out Chic Workwear Looks for the Week| Edition 189

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemisi Abraham (@serrabellum)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tubobereni S. (@tubobereni_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasmine Diaby (@naturally_yayou)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keabetswe Keabie Modise (@keabie_m_)

