These Looks From #RHOLagos Episode 1 Are Too Good To Miss – Trust Us!

The highly anticipated second season of The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) debuted on Showmax on September 29, 2023. In this exciting season, two new housewives, Tania Omotayo and Faith Morey, joined the cast, adding even more luxury and glamour to the show. The ladies are pushing the boundaries of fashion with unconventional trends and making every scene a stylish spectacle.

Let’s dive into the top six standout looks from the premiere episode of RHOLagos.

Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma Ikokwu, known for her impeccable style, wowed viewers with a stunning Valentino Garavani ensemble for the season premiere. Her look featured pieces from the brand’s SS23 collection, characterized by a fresh take on Valentino’s signature VLogo and a touch of 70s-inspired details. The ensemble included a Toile Iconographe mini skirt, a lightweight jacket, and an elegant sculpture small shoulder bag. Chioma’s fashion choices continue to be a standout in RHOLagos.

Faith Morey

Last season, Chioma wowed us with her fashion sense, and now, Faith has joined the cast, sharing the same commitment to never being underdressed, whether it’s a spa day or a lavish event. On her first spa outing with the ladies, Faith Morey made a grand entrance in an embellished mini dress that featured an extravagant train, a creation from Pearl’s Bridal. Completing the look that sparked conversations were her stunning J’adior slingback pumps.

Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani, known for her eccentric fashion sense, made a bold statement in a self-designed three-piece ensemble during a dinner scene with Mariam Timmer. Her outfit featured a striking gold and black colour scheme, and she expertly coordinated her accessories with the Fendi x Versace leather baguette bag, adding an extra touch of luxury to her look.

Laura Ikeji Kanu

Laura Ikeji, a devoted fan of logomania, made a bold statement with her debut look. She embraced the iconic Burberry vintage check pattern, combining check leggings with a matching brand shirt. Her ensemble was tastefully complemented by the Hermes sanguine Birkin bag and a pair of chic Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

Iyabo Ojo

In the first episode, Iyabo Ojo opted for a simple yet elegant look, gracing the scene in a short dress by Ciscacecil. She tastefully accessorized her outfit with a necklace from Faith Morey’s jewellery collection, Jimmy Choo stilettos, and a sparkling rhinestone-knotted evening clutch.

Mariam Timmer

Mariam kept it chic with her outfits. For her diary sessions, she wore a stand-out piece from the Tribe of Elzar Feline Spring/Summer 22 collection. She paired their Rali mini skirt and matching blouse with strappy heels.