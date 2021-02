Kicking off from where he left off last year, Chiké drops a refix for one of “Boo of the Booless” fan-favourite. Teaming up with the vocal prowess of diva, Simi, Chiké serves up a fresh and delightful serving of musical goodness on “Running (To You)”.

This is the second refix off the album after Chiké hit a goldmine with the Mayorkun assisted ”If You No Love“.

Listen to the track below: