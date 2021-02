As Afro-House singer Niniola prepares for the release of her new R&B EP “6th Heaven” later this month, she kicks it off with a song about a love experience gone sour titled “Promise“.

In her own words “My R&B fans have been starved for a long time, I just felt it was time to feed them and show them I still love them”

Enjoy as Niniola prepares you for an R&B Experience with the DJ Rombee produced record.

Listen to the new track below:

