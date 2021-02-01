Connect with us

Chinyere Adogu’s Chic Guide To Making A Fashion Statement – 7 Days A Week

See the 10 Nail Art Designs that are Inspiring BN Style Editors Right Now

10 Ghanaian Style Stars You Should Definitely Be Following Now

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Vanessa Gyimah, Minnie Dlamini & More

See How Style Stars are Power Dressing this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 130

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Chic to Work: Issue 59

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 369

Here’s A Week’s Worth of Style Inspiration, Courtesy Ama Godson

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Tacha, Debbie Beeko & More

BN Beauty: Here's How Shalom Blac Nails the Perfect Cat Eye!

Published

4 hours ago

MBGN Tourism 2014 winner and content creator Chinyere Adogu has an impeccable sense of style that keeps us on our toes for her next post.

The beauty queen constantly stuns in jaw-dropping looks that can go from girly-girl styles to urban casual chic looks and then right back again.

Chinyere has a flair for bold colours (most especially pink), houndstooth, denim featuring knee-high boots, leather jackets, girly dresses, monochromatic looks plus statement accessories.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Chinyere Adogu.

Monday

Kick-off the week in a checkered suit.

@the_real_chi

Tuesday

Switch things up with a monochromatic look.

@the_real_chi

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink! 

@the_real_chi

Thursday

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

@the_real_chi

Friday 

It’s the end of the week, step out with a casual fit.

@the_real_chi

Saturday

This look is a perfect Saturday picnic fit.

@the_real_chi

Sunday

Sundays night-out calls for high fashion.

@the_real_chi

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

