Chinyere Adogu’s Chic Guide To Making A Fashion Statement – 7 Days A Week

MBGN Tourism 2014 winner and content creator Chinyere Adogu has an impeccable sense of style that keeps us on our toes for her next post.

The beauty queen constantly stuns in jaw-dropping looks that can go from girly-girl styles to urban casual chic looks and then right back again.

Chinyere has a flair for bold colours (most especially pink), houndstooth, denim featuring knee-high boots, leather jackets, girly dresses, monochromatic looks plus statement accessories.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Chinyere Adogu.

Monday

Kick-off the week in a checkered suit.

Tuesday

Switch things up with a monochromatic look.

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Thursday

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday

It’s the end of the week, step out with a casual fit.

Saturday

This look is a perfect Saturday picnic fit.

Sunday

Sundays night-out calls for high fashion.