Ciara and Russell Wilson are the Perfect Cover Couple for GQ’s ‘Modern Lovers’ Issue

Ciara and Russell Wilson are the February cover stars for GQ’s ‘Modern Lovers’ issue. The celebrity couple shares their journey of happiness, challenges, friendship, love and fulfilment.

In the interview, the power couple opened up to Zach Baron, about their love story, how they started and where they are today.

You will agree that love can come in many shapes and forms, and it can be found anywhere, in any single person.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On the presumed perfection projected onto them by others:

Ciara: It lets you know the feeling that people feel from you. It speaks for the power of love.

Russell: We’re just grateful that we get to spend time together every day. Every morning we wake up together it’s a blessing, and we get to smile from ear to ear and know that ‘You know what? Let’s go. Let’s go do this.’

Ciara: I feel like if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl, and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this.

On their dedication to the habit of winning:

Russell: I think it was Thomas Edison, maybe, who talked about 10,000 light bulbs. That’s how many light bulbs it took to get to the right light bulb, you know? When you think about all that, how many times does it take to get to the right special moment, to get to that perfect place? If it was so easy to get to perfection, everybody would do it. That’s why you aspire to make the perfect light bulb.

On how they make their relationship work:

Ciara: On an average day, we’re around each other pretty much the whole day. I really love letting him lead, as the man of the house.” Wilson drives. He plans the vacations to St. Barts.

Russell: I’m a quarterback, so I like talking. I like talking about plays. I like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this idea? This strategy?’ ‘Hey, what do you think about this for the kids?’ Ciara, she’s an entertainer. She runs the show. She is the show. So for both of us, we have our beautiful flow of dialogue, constantly. And that could be all the way from our kids to, you know, the next business decision that we’re doing, to where we want to take our next trip to, you know, ‘Hey, what do you think about making a donation here or there?’ On Love, Marriage and the God factor: Ciara: Spiritually, first and foremost.

Russell: God is the centre of it all for us. And that’s a foundation for us. I think as we get to do everything together, business, life, kids, you know, parenthood, all that stuff, in every one of those categories the centre of it is God and our faith.

On the bond between the kids:

Russell: They’re all so close. They all like taking care of each other, so every day I come home from work and it’s late at night, it’s after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear to ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it’s also, you know, our family. It’s us.