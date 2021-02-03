New Video: CDQ & Slimcase “Watch” (Omo Ghetto Soundtrack)

Scene One TV presents the official video for “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” soundtrack, “Watch” performed by Slimcase and CDQ, and produced by JJC SKILLZ.

“Omo Ghetto (The Saga) is currently Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time. It follows the struggles of Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto.

The Funke Akindele-Bello directed movie stars, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Akah Nnani, Alex Ekubo, Zubby Michael, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Alade, among others.

Watch the new video below: