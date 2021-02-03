New Video: CDQ & Slimcase “Watch” (Omo Ghetto Soundtrack)

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Scene One TV presents the official video for “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” soundtrack, “Watch” performed by Slimcase and CDQ, and produced by JJC SKILLZ. 

“Omo Ghetto (The Saga) is currently Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time. It follows the struggles of Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto.

The Funke Akindele-Bello directed movie stars, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo ThomasAkah Nnani, Alex EkuboZubby MichaelDeyemi OkanlawonTimini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Alade, among others.

Watch the new video below:

