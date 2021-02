Congratulations are in order for award-winning disc jockey Soseneyayi Amar-Aigbe, widely known as DJ Sose and his wife Olamide as they welcome their first child together.

The couple who tied the knot in 2018 welcomed a baby girl and DJ Sose happily shared the good news on Instagram with a photo of his, Olamide’s and baby girl Z’s hands with the caption, “Grateful 👶 🥰 😍@lamchopsaa & Z”

Photo Credit: @djsoseofficial