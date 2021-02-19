New EP: Pheelz – Hear Me Out

After consistently producing and dishing out hit singles like “I.J.N“, Fireboy DML‘s “Friday Feeling“, Darey and Patoranking‘s “Jojo” and many more over the years, music producer and artist Pheelz has finally served up his much-awaited debut EP “Hear Me Out“.

The 5-track extended playlist includes his latest singles “Wayward Girl” and “One Life” as well as new songs, “Somebody“, “Lavida” and “Many Men“, all written and produced by Pheelz.

The EP was executive produced by Adekunle (KD) Bakare, and mixed and mastered by Pheelz and DRO.

Listen to the new EP below: