Reverbbeats Arua drops 'LUVIN' off his EP & it's right on time for Valentine

bCODE launches Adidas Store in Nigeria (Lagos & Abuja)

Mikano International hosts Nigerians to a Glamorous Launch of its Latest Geely Models - EMGRAND 7 & X7-SPORT

David Wej set to Launch in Style, Opens Retail Store in London

This Valentine, The Classroom will fix you to the Perfect Getaway Spot right within your Home

The New Season of 'The Nancy Isime Show' is here & You'd love it 😍

Malta Guinness Celebrates the Resilience of Nigerians in the #MaltaJourneyToGreatness

Introducing the New Vivo V20: With its Exceptional Qualities, Now You can #Bethefocus

Stylish, Classic & Deliberate! That's how you sum up Crowd Kontroller's Birthday Shoot

DStv Nigeria: Kicking Off The Year In Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Reverbbeats Arua is one of the new afrobeat sensations. With his new single “LUVIN” he is bursting speakers across Nigeria.

The sensational artist was born in Lagos and grew up in the South East region of Nigeria, has his sound currently taking over the airwaves across Nigeria.

Fully named Udensi Fortune Arua, Reverbbeats Arua was coined out to mean a lot of things and stand for a lot of things too, he always had the flare for music right from an early age, and started writing songs at the age of 15, though he didn’t get access to a recording studio, so he decided to and had fun with writing music at that age. In his own words:

So when I started laying my hands on music production a little, I came across the name Reverb, and the effects, and it suited right with what I was teased with, this was some years after I left secondary school. I started my musical journey as a Producer, I used to be an unprofessional DJ too back in the day, I took production more seriously and did some projects as a Producer, I still do a little production. My official Release as an Artiste was in 2019, September, The song’s titled ‘Humble’, it did a lot in showing me my growth as an Artiste.”

Enjoy: track titled LUVIN

“I’m currently working on my EP, and ‘LUVIN’ my latest single, which was released 1st February 2021 is setting the pace for that. Like I said, Reverbbeats Arua stands for a lot now, it stands for the name of my sound, it’s the name of my own little niche or genre in the wholesome umbrella of Afrobeats, and what matters most out of this Journey is creating a Legacy, a Journey that will be remembered for Longevity as well, so welcome to my Journey” said the artiste.

