bCODE launches Adidas Store in Nigeria (Lagos & Abuja)

Mikano International hosts Nigerians to a Glamorous Launch of its Latest Geely Models - EMGRAND 7 & X7-SPORT

David Wej set to Launch in Style, Opens Retail Store in London

This Valentine, The Classroom will fix you to the Perfect Getaway Spot right within your Home

The New Season of ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ is here & You'd love it 😍

Malta Guinness Celebrates the Resilience of Nigerians in the #MaltaJourneyToGreatness

Introducing the New Vivo V20: With its Exceptional Qualities, Now You can #Bethefocus

Stylish, Classic & Deliberate! That's how you sum up Crowd Kontroller's Birthday Shoot

DStv Nigeria: Kicking Off The Year In Style

Chellarams Professionals and Entrepreneurs Network (CPEN) is a Must-Join for Nigerian Innovators & Entrepreneurs

bCODE, a multi-brand retailer for wellness fashion and lifestyle, has announced the opening of their Adidas store in Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja). The brand took to their social media to announce the news.

 

Now we have a one stop-store for all things Adidas which includes shoes and sneakers, apparel, and accessories, thanks to bCODE. What makes things more exciting is that you can now shop Adidas on the revamped official website

Popularly referred to as the three stripes brand, Adidas is the second-largest revenue generated sports business in the world.

bCODE hopes you enjoy your shopping experience, both in-store and on the youthful, colorful and vibrant website as you “Be your best self”.

Remember that last year the bCODE website (shopbcode.com) was relaunched with the intention of bringing all your favorite brands (Skechers, Adidas and Havaianas) together in one place. Now, with Adidas merchandise added on the website, it is a pleasure to say that this intention is fully satisfied.

bCODE has 14 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. Follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

Instagram: @ShopTheBCode,

Twitter: @ShopTheBCode

Facebook: The B code

Trust me, wellness fashion and lifestyle never got more exhilarating!

