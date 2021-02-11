Ric Hassani drops Two New Singles “Everything” & “Thunder Fire You” off Forthcoming Album “The Prince I Became“

Ric Hassani has dropped two new singles for “Everything” and “Thunder Fire You” off his forthcoming album “The Prince I Became“.

The 17 track album which is scheduled for full release on February 26, features Kuami Eugene, Sauti Sol, Fumbani Changaya, Frank Edwards, Zoro and Nicky Jam.

Check out the tracklist.

“Everything” was produced by Sammy Keyz, Kenneth ‘Tedy Keny’ Godwin, Hope Dennis ‘DeeYasso’ Yasso and Ric Hassani. While “Thunder Fire You” was written by Ric Hassani with co-writing by Odor Michael ‘Tchella’ Onyinyechi.

Mixing and mastering credits go to Hope Dennis ‘Deeyasso’ Yasso.

Listen to the new tracks

Everything

Thunder Fire You