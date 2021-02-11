See the Tracklist for Sean Tizzle’s Forthcoming Project “Where You Been”

Afrobeats singer Sean Tizzle has a music project “Where You Been” is on its way and the singer has dropped the tracklist for the anticipated project which is set to be released on Valentine’s Day.

“Where You Been” is executive produced by Lastcard MGMT, mixed and mastered by Timi Jay On D Track and features Grammy-award winner Wyclef Jean, Njeri and Madison. Producers who worked on the 4-track project include Finito, Steph Keyzz, Dera, K.O, Lelo and Wyclef Jean.